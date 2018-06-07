Irving ISD Class of 2018 Graduates

Commencement ceremonies for the graduating class of Irving High School and Nimitz High School on Friday, and for Singley Academy and MacArthur High Schools on Saturday wrapped up another successful school year. Irving High School Valedictorian – Miriam Lucia Trigo, Stanford University, biomedical engineering Salutatorian – Jennifer Moreno-Mendoza, University of Notre Dame, business MacArthur High…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register