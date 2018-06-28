Irving ISD Inducts New Members to Athletic Hall of Fame

Friends and family gathered in the Sheraton DFW Airport Hotel as Irving Independent School District inducted the 2018 nominees into Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, June 9. Each new member, Ken Dabbs, Barry Knott, Don Poe and Mike Sartor, was presented with a Hall of Fame ring and plaque. “This induction shows the values…
