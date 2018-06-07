Irving ISD Opens its Doors to Non-District Students

For the first time, Irving ISD is giving families from surrounding school districts the opportunity to make Irving ISD their district of choice. The district will allow any student who currently lives outside of Irving ISD attendance zones to apply for an out-of-district transfer beginning June 4. The announcement comes after an unanimous vote by…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register