Irving Police Explorers Place in Every Category

The Irving Police Explorers performed exceptionally well at the Danny Cordes Memorial Law Enforcement Explorer Competition, hosted by the Mansfield Police Department. The Irving Explorers places in every single scenario they competed in, including: 1st Place: Felony Traffic Stops and Domestic Violence Investigation 2nd Place: Burglary in Progress, Crisis Negotiation and Unknown Call for Police…

