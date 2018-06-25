Irving Student to Study Arabic in Jordan

Tanya Raghu, a high school student in Irving has been awarded a National Security Language Initiative for Youth (NSLI-Y) scholarship for 2018-19 by the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs. Tanya will study Arabic in Jordan for the summer. Tanya, competitively selected out of over 3,300 applications from across the United States,…

