Irving Well-Represented at Annual Keep Texas Beautiful Conference

Keep Texas Beautiful (KTB) recently held its 51st annual State Conference in Georgetown, Texas, with the theme of “Creating Community” from June 11 – 13. The Irving community was represented well at the conference with Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) receiving the Gold Star and Sustained Excellence Awards, and the City of Irving Water Utilities Department…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register