Jeff DiGangi, age 67, passed on from this life on Friday, May 25, 2018. Jeff was born in Buffalo, New York on July 13, 1950 to Anthony and June DiGangi. He will be remembered as a very loving father and grandfather.

Jeff had a love for being outdoors, whether it be fishing, hunting or just spending time with family. He held a highly esteemed position as elder at his church, City on a Hill in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was also very active in Bible Study Fellowship. One of Jeff’s greatest pleasures was coaching his grandkids from the sidelines at their sporting events. He was also a member of the Mer-chant Marines.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 11, 2018 at City on a Hill Church, 1140 Morrison Drive, Fort Worth, TX. The family requests memorial donations be made to the Wounded Warrior Project by going to www.woundedwarriorproject.org and clicking on donate.