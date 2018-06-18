Lela Vivian Dickson a woman of tremendous wisdom, strength and kindness passed away on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at her home, after a brief illness. 92 years young, she was an in-spiration to all that knew her.

Born on February 3, 1926 to the late Otto Leon and Lela Mae Tolar Dossett of Irving, she is survived by her brother John Dossett of Arlington, Texas and children Linda Beckelman of Frisco, Jerry Dickson of Fort Worth, Toni and Anthony Strickland of Plano, Kim and Joe Fritz of Granbury, Marlon and Terri Dickson of Keller, 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her late husband Lester Wade Dickson to whom she was married for 62 years, grandson Kyle Tanner Fritz and son-in-law Michael Kent Beckelman.

Vivian was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Irving. She enjoyed her Sunday School Class, church family and loved our Lord and Savior. Her positive attitude, work ethic and devotional love will be fondly remembered by family and friends.

Family Visitation was held on Thursday, June 14 from 6-8 PM at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 Airport Freeway in Irving. A Celebration of Vivian’s life was held on Friday, June 15 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of First Baptist Church, 403 S. Main Street in Irving with interment at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.