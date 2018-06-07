Rambler Community Calendar: June 9 – June 16

Canal Fest June 9, 2 to 10 p.m. Irving’s fifth Canal Fest celebration will be held at the Las Colinas Urban Center, 501 E. Las Colinas Blvd. Attendees can celebrate different countries through various cultural exhibits and an international food court. Additionally, the festival will have free activities for all ages including Henna tattoos, Japanese…

