Robbery Leads to Two Deaths

The Irving Police Department is investigating two deaths that occurred on Tuesday, June 5, at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the 4200 block of Clubhouse Place. Officers responded to the area on reports of shots fired and discovered one person deceased from a gunshot wound. A second person suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register