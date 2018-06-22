Scholarship numbers continue to climb

Posted By: Contributor
June 22, 2018
The amount of scholarships and grants received by the Class of 2018 is on the rise as graduates continue to report their awards. To date, totals have reached more than $46.4 million, surpassing the district goal of $45 million. A breakdown of scholarships and grants by school is as follows: Irving High School – $12,381,589…
… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register