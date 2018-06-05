State Highway 360 Closures in Grand Prairie

State Highway 360 in Grand Prairie will be seeing a series of road closures this week for pavement striping and repairs.

Southbound SH 360 Main Lanes between Arkansas Lane and Kingswood Blvd./Green Oaks Blvd: Southbound SH 360 will be reduced to two lanes 7-11 p.m., and then reduced to one lane 11 p.m.-6 a.m. June 5-8 to remove and replace pavement striping.

Northbound SH 360 Main Lanes between Park Row Drive and Abrams Street: Northbound 360 will be reduced to two lanes 7-9 p.m., and then reduced to one lane 9 p.m.-6 a.m. June 5-7 to remove and replace pavement striping.

Northbound SH 360 Main Lanes between Avenue J and the Trinity River: The right outside lane of northbound 360 will be closed for pavement repairs 7 p.m.-6 a.m. June 3-7.

For more information, visit https://www.keep30360moving.org/roadwork/

SOURCE: City of Grand Prairie