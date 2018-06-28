Texas A&M Forest Service Issues Safety Tips for Fourth of July Holiday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – There are many ways to celebrate the Fourth of July, and while sitting by the campfire, grilling a favorite dish or using fireworks are common activities — they could spark a wildfire.

Approximately 90 percent of wildfires are caused by people and their activities and Independence Day is one of the top days of reported wildfires. Texas A&M Forest Service encourages everyone to be careful this holiday.

“We want everyone to have a great holiday and stay safe,” said Karen Stafford Texas A&M Forest Service Wildfire Mitigation and Prevention Program Leader. “The high summer temperatures across the state and abundance of grass, brush and other dry ground cover can quickly turn an unattended spark into a wildfire.”

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks show conducted by professionals. If you are going to set off your own fireworks please follow these safety tips:

Before you celebrate, always check with local government officials to ensure fireworks and outdoor burning are allowed in your county. Be sure to comply with all restrictions.

Read and follow all warnings and instruction labels on fireworks.

Use fireworks only under close adult supervision and in safe areas away from structures, dry grass and brush.

Keep a hose, bucket of water and wet towels nearby in case of a malfunction or fire.

Dispose of used fireworks in a bucket of water.

Never ignite fireworks in a container, especially a glass or metal container.

Additional resources:

Wildfire Prevention on Facebook @wildfireeducation.prevention

Download a fireworks safety flyer at http://ow.ly/nT7j30kI7RN

Note: Burn bans and fireworks restrictions are determined by county government. Texas A&M Forest Service does not take a position on the use of fireworks, nor does the agency determine, set or lift restrictions.

SOURCE Texas A&M Forest Service