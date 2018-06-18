The King’s College Celebrates 2018 Graduates

NEW YORK, NY. (June 14, 2018) – The following student(s) graduated from The King’s College in December or May of the 2017-2018 academic year. Students are listed below by hometown, with the degree and major they received. The King’s College is a Christian liberal arts college in New York City’s Financial District. Through the truths…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register