V ioleta White, age 74 and a resident of Irving, TX, for 44 years, passed peacefully into Jesus’ arms on May 19, 2018. She was born January 12, 1944, in Manila, Philippines, to Agustin Hao and Gregoria Salupado. Known to everyone as “Pinky,” she was a natural caregiver and had true compassion for people. Her humility and serving heart endeared her to all who came to know her. She was also the strongest woman her family ever knew. Pinky was a beautician and owned shops in Sherwood Village and Park Manor retirement communities. She later managed the cafeteria of Barton Elementary School in the Irving ISD until her retirement in 2012. She was a member of Heritage Senior Center where she enjoyed playing Texas Holdem and was one of the founding members of her Mahjong group. Pinky loved her family and friends and will be dearly missed for her smile and laugh, her tough love and honest opinions, and for the sunshine she brought with her everywhere she went.

Pinky is survived by her loving children: Cheyann Houts and husband Mark of Rowlett, TX, and Shawn White and wife Sarah of Chesapeake, VA; grandchildren: Morgan, Sam, Ally, Caroline, and Zach; great-grandchildren: Parker and Asher. Siblings: Carmen Ice and husband Robert of Irving, TX, Delia Lee and husband James of Honolulu, HI, Eduardo Hao and Moises Hao both of the Philippines and Noe Salupado of Kuwait; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers.

A celebration of Violeta’s life was held 2:00pm Friday, June 1, 2018, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2505 W. Northgate Drive, Irving, TX 75065, with Rev. Eloy Gonzalez officiating. As an alternative to flowers, donations in Violeta’s name can be made to Irving Schools Foundation at www.irvingschoolsfoundation.org. Please note “In Memory of Violeta White.”