Weekend Closure of Eastbound SH 183 Frontage Road From Carl Rd. to Loop 12

Pending inclement weather or schedule changes, SouthGate Constructors will close the eastbound SH 183 frontage road from Carl Rd. to Loop 12 to complete drainage work in this location. The eastbound SH 183 exit ramps to Loop 12 and Spur 482 will also be closed.

Closures:

Eastbound SH 183 frontage road from Carl Rd. to Loop 12

Eastbound SH 183 exit ramps to Loop 12 and Spur 482.

Dates and Times:

9 p.m. on Friday, June 29 to 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 30, and

9 p.m. on Saturday, June 30 to 6 a.m. on Monday, July 2.

Detour maps:

Eastbound SH 183 frontage road and westbound SH 183 off-ramp to Spur 482

Eastbound SH 183 frontage road and westbound SH 183 off-ramp to Loop 12

Portable changeable message boards have been placed in advance to inform the traveling public of the closures. Drivers should expect delays and plan accordingly.

The 28-mile Midtown Express project (SH 183 Managed Lanes Project) is expected to improve mobility by expanding SH 183 from SH 121 in Euless to Interstate (I) 35E in Dallas, as well as SH 114 from SH 183 to SH 121/International Parkway and a portion of Loop 12 from SH 183 to I-35E. The $847 million project includes design, reconstruction and rehabilitation of deteriorating roadways and the addition of toll managed lanes.

For more information, visit the project’s website: www.drivemidtown.com, or call the toll-free hotline 844-418-3114. The Midtown Express Project can also be found on Twitter and Facebook. There is also a new free mobile app which can be downloaded by searching “Midtown Express” in the Apple of Google stores.

SOURCE SouthGate Constructors