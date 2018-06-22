YA authors, teens connect at library

A few lucky fans spent time up close and personal with some of their favorite Young Adult (YA) authors at the “Girls Rock!” YA Party held at the South Irving Library on Thursday, June 14. YA authors Dhonielle Clayton, Zoraida Cordova, Justina Ireland, Julie Murphy, and Aminah Mae Safi hung out with some of their…
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."