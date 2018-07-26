Class Educates Community on Bees

Visitors to the Betty Warmack Branch Library buzzed with questions during bee keeping class on Tuesday, July 17. Bruce Bonnett, the president of the Trinity Valley Bee Keepers Association, spoke to a class of around 20 individuals interested in bees. “We can actually experience a tenfold increase in some species of nut trees,” Bonnett said….

