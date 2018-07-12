Does Your Dog Have Poor Potty Manners?

COLLEGE STATION – No matter how well-behaved your pet is, chances are that your pet has inappropriately urinated at least once in its life. But before blaming Fido or Fluffy for bad behavior, ask yourself how often you are taking your pet outside. Inappropriate urination may just be an “accident,” especially if your pet’s potty…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register