Edith Mae Dodgen of Irving passed away July 6, 2018. She was born on January 29, 1932 in Dallas, Texas to Delbert Alton Seiber and Jewel Irene (Cox) Seiber.

Edith loved to bowl and bowled on several leagues. She also enjoyed western dancing, traveling and working outdoors. She was a resident of Irving for 82 years. She was a member of Oakview Baptist Church in Irving where she taught Sunday school; a member of the Lewisville Saddle Club and the City of Irving Retirement Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Charles Dodgen; brothers James and Jerry Seiber and niece Melva Humphrey. Left to cherish her memory are daughter Connie Matthews and husband Jimmy; brother Melvin Seiber and wife Shirley; grandchildren Kam Dukes and husband Paul and Chelsea Ramirez and husband Paul; great-grandchildren Chloe Markum; Blake, Maddox and Levi Ramirez and baby girl Ramirez on the way; sisters-in-law Shirlene and Gay Seiber and many loving friends and extended family.

The family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Brown’s Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service was held at 11:00 am on Friday, July 13, 2018 at OakView Baptist Church at 1004 South Story Road, Irving, Texas. Interment followed at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens in Irving.