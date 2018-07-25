Human West Nile Virus Case Reported, Grand Prairie to Ground Spray Wednesday And Thursday

GRAND PRAIRIE— The City of Grand Prairie reports its first human West Nile Virus case and will ground spray the following area for two days on Wednesday, July 25 and Thursday July 26 depending on weather conditions, starting at 9 p.m. This area is bound by Ragland Road and Mirabella Boulevard on the north, Day Miar on the west, and Loyd Park to the south and east.

Residents and visitors in this area are advised to stay indoors and keep pets inside during those times. Spraying will be rescheduled if wind speeds are above 10 mph or in the event of rain. Maps of this area are available at www.gptx.org.

All residents and visitors are asked to help eliminate the areas that mosquitoes need to breed by emptying, removing or covering any receptacle that can hold water.

To prevent mosquito bites, residents are advised to use an insect repellent containing at least 30 percent DEET (lower concentration for children) and stay indoors at dawn and dusk.

The City of Grand Prairie conducts regular tests on mosquito samples throughout the city as part of its West Nile Virus surveillance program. For more information on vector control in Grand Prairie, please visit: www.gptx.org/FighttheBite.

SOURCE: City of Grand Prairie