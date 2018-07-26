I-35W Construction in Fort Worth Completed Two Months Ahead of Schedule

The final construction phase of the North Tarrant Express (NTE) I-35W project is now complete – two months ahead of schedule. NTE announced the long-awaited completion of the project at a press conference held at Topgolf in Fort Worth on Wednesday, July 18, and the road was officially opened on Thursday, July 19. The full…
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."