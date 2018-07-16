Irving Police Officer Barely Escapes Being Hit By A Car [VIDEO]

The Irving Police Department shared body cam footage of a motorcycle officer who barely escaped getting hit by a car during a traffic stop on Texas 114 on Wednesday, July 11th.

No one was injured in the incident. However, the Irving Police Department said the incident should serve as a reminder of the importance of Texas’ “Move Over Law.” The law, originally passed in 2003, requires motorists to move over or slow down when certain vehicles – including police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation vehicles and tow trucks – are stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated.

You can view the original tweet, and footage from the officer’s body cam, below:

This is body cam footage of a near miss involving one of our motorcycle officers whose bike was hit during a traffic stop on the side of Hwy 114. Fortunately, there were no injuries but this illustrates the importance of the state’s #MoveOver law. pic.twitter.com/9rB80HJVlA — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) July 11, 2018