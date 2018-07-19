Most Lucrative Kids’ Chores This Summer

LONDON — RoosterMoney, the allowance tracking app, has released the latest ‘Kids’ Allowance Report’ revealing children are set to earn $110 in allowance this Summer and how they’re going to earn it. The report also gives a valuable insight into kids’ savings habits as they’re now saving 37.3 percent of their allowance. Children are picking…

… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register