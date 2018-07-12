Study Highlights 45 Years of Distance Learning Led by DCCCD’s LeCroy Center

Telephone. Telecourse. Teleconference. Online lessons. Distance learning. The Dallas County Community College District’s R. Jan LeCroy Center has seen it all and done it all when it comes to learning beyond the confines of a bricks-and-mortar classroom. Delivering distance learning from its most basic tools by phone, the center has built a history of advancing…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register