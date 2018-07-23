USPS Dallas District to Sponsor Passport Fairs on July 28

DALLAS, TX – To ensure U.S. citizens are prepared to travel abroad this summer, the U.S. Postal Service will be hosting multiple passport fairs at locations across North Texas, in the USPS Dallas District. Appointments are not required, so customers are encouraged to show up early, as applicants will be served on a first-come, first-served basis until the applicant maximum capacity has been reached.

Due to the unusually large volume of passport customers at all locations, a cut-off time is sometimes necessary when wait times exceed hours of operation. We recommend arriving as early as possible to avoid delays.

Following is a list of upcoming U.S. Postal Service sponsored passport fair dates, locations and hours of operation.

DATE LOCATION ADDRESS TIME July 28 Lewisville Main Post Office 194 Civic Circle Lewisville, TX 75067 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM July 28 Ennis Post Office 205 N. McKinney St. Ennis, TX 75119 11:30 AM – 2:00 PM July 28 Mesquite Main Post Office 120 E. Grubb Dr. Mesquite, TX 75149 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM July 28 Rowlett Post Office 3416 Enterprise Dr. Rowlett, TX 75088 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM July 28 Irving Valley Ranch Station 8501 N. MacArthur Blvd. Irving, TX 75063 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM July 28 Plano Main Post Office 1200 Jupiter Rd. Plano, TX 75074 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM DATE LOCATION ADDRESS TIME July 28 Grand Prairie Post Office 802 S. Carrier Pkwy. Grand Prairie, TX 75051 7:30 AM – 3:00 PM July 28 Carrollton Rosemeade Station 3755 N. Josey Ln. Carrollton, TX 75007 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM July 28 McKinney Linkside Park Station 7210 Virginia Pkwy STE 110 McKinney, TX 75071 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM July 28 Hutchins Post Office 720 Lancaster Hutchins Rd. Hutchins, TX 75141 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM July 28 Desoto Post Office 229 S. Hampton Rd. Desoto, TX 75115 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM

To obtain a passport applicants need to:

Bring proper proof of American citizenship. This must be either a certified birth certificate issued by the city, county or state; naturalization certificate (a hospital-issued birth certificate alone is not acceptable); consular report of birth abroad; certificate of citizenship; or a previous U.S. passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of American citizenship that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

Bring proof of identity. This must be either: a previous U.S. passport or passport card; certificate of naturalization with identifiable photo attached; certificate of citizenship with identifiable photo attached; valid driver’s license (not temporary or learner’s permit); Official U.S. military or military dependent identification card; government employee identification card (federal, state, municipal, county); current valid foreign passport.

Each applicant must bring a clear photocopy of their proof of identity that will be presented at the time of passport acceptance. If the document is two sided, then a photocopy of the front and back of the document must be provided.

The passport application requires recent color passport photograph of you (2” x 2” in size), which the Post Office Passport Office can provide for $15.

To save time, customers may download a passport application at www.usps.com/passport to complete beforehand.

All applicants must appear in person (including minors).

Minors under the age of 16 must appear with both parents. If one parent is not available, a notarized authorization from the absent parent is required.

Each passport for an adult must be accompanied by a check or money order for $110 made payable to the U.S. State Department and a $35 execution fee made payable to Postmaster. Fees for children under 16 are $80 and $35.

The cost to expedite processing at the Department of State is $60 paid per application in addition to required fees.

The cost to expedite delivery service to the passport processing lockbox is $24.75 per family for Priority Mail Express paid to the United States Postal Service.

The cost to expedite delivery service is $15.89 paid per application directly to the Department of State for the delivery of an issued passport book from the Department of State to the customer. This service is only available to mailing addresses within the United States. Not valid for passport cards.

Customers can call 1-800-ASK-USPS or go to the Postal Service’s Website www.usps.com to get the location of other nearby passport Post Offices and their passport customer service hours. Passport customers may also check the U.S. State Department’s web site at www.travel.state.gov to obtain additional information.

The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

SOURCE: United Stated Postal Serivce