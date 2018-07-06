Villages’ Residents Hydrate Irving Fire Department

The residents of Irving’s Villages on MacArthur, a senior living, skilled nursing, and memory care community, hosted a Hydration Drive for the local fire department. As part of the Community Works program, the apartment residents learned of the need through a social media posting. The residents loved the idea of collecting water, Gatorade, and other…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register