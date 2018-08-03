3 C’s Caring Hands Hosts Back to School Event

3 C’s Caring Hands hosted their first back to school event at Senter Park in Irving on Saturday, Aug. 25. Opening their doors in March 2018, the organization focuses on the special needs community. Renee Hayes, founder of 3 C’s, is an educator and advocator for those with special needs and their families. She helps…
About the Author
Ashley Smith
Ashley Smith is a freelance writer for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Emerson College in 2012 with a degree in journalism and a minor in marketing. During her time at Emerson, she managed the Charlestown beat and contributed to Boston Globe's online section. Currently, she helps run her family business in Irving, Texas but has reignited her passion to write and serve the community.