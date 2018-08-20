Amber Leigh Tatro, 42, of Irving died on Wednesday, August 8, 2018 in a Dallas hospital. The Tatro/Irving ISD Supreme Court Case helped to define services a school must provide to special education students. She was born on October 9, 1975 in Dallas.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Louise (Sharp) Tatro; and seven siblings: Kashia Wales of Tennessee, Carlton Fite of El Paso, Diann Sarver of Spring, Paul Ricci of Lawton, OK, Gary Tatro of Irving, Misty Ferris of Red Oak, and Laura Lytle of Frisco.

Amber was a member of Northgate United Methodist Church and was a Teacher’s Aide for Holy Family of Nazareth Catholic School. Amber also volunteered at A Children’s Place.

The funeral service was held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas 75062. Another service was held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday at Hopewell Methodist Church near Gilmer, Texas, with the burial at Hopewell Cemetery.