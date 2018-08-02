Apartment Fire Damages Unit in Valley Ranch [PHOTOS]

A two-alarm fire broke out at a Valley Ranch apartment complex on Rodeo Drive on Thursday, July 26th. The first alarm was recorded at 5:24 PM, when a second-floor unit caught fire. By 5:30 it had escalated to a two-alarm fire. According to the Irving Fire Department, no injures were reported, and the cause of…
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."