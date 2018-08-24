Bonnie Lou Melvin, 1/27/1933 to 8/13/2018, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully at her residence in Lewisville, Texas.

Bonnie was born in Columbia TN to the late Lewis J and Louella Story Moon.

She retired and began to pursue and share her passion of antiques. She loved the hunt and the find of treasured china and collectibles, almost as much as she loved sharing them with others.

Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Lewis J and Louella Story Moon, her brothers Edrie Moon, Alvin Moon and Donald Moon, and daughter Sharon Melvin. She is survived by her son Randy Melvin and wife Paty of Lewisville, daughter Cynthia Parker of Dallas, sister Betty Moon Kaderka of Granger, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Please join us in the memorial service to celebrate her life on Saturday, September 1st at 11 a.m. at the Dalton Funeral Home in Lewisville Texas.