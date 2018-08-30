Canine Companions Graduates Help People Live Fuller Lives

Canine Companions for Independence (CCI), a non-profit organization focused on training dogs to enhance lives of the disabled, held their Canine Graduation ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 25. During the ceremony 21 service dogs matriculated, and seven graduated before going home with their best friends. “This dog has been an amazing addition to my independence,” said…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register