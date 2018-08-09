Irving Ambucs Club Presents Amtryke to Accident Survivor

The Irving chapter of AMBUCS recently continued their dedication to helping people with disabilities by giving Patrick Brown a new amtryke therapeutic tricycle. Last July, Patrick was in a motorcycle accident that left him paralyzed from the chest down. “He was on his way to work on his motorcycle, and a truck didn’t stop at…

