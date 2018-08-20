Irving Community Television Network’s studio suffers fire

Irving Community Television Network’s studio, off of South Rogers road, had a fire early Monday, Aug. 20. The Irving Fire Department was alerted of the fire at 1:22 a.m. and immediately sent firefighters. According to Assistant Fire Chief Jack Taylor, there is still investigators looking into the scene and the cause of the fire is not certain at this time. There were no injuries reported. The fire was designated as under control at 1:40 a.m.

