Keep Irving Beautiful visits Emma’s House

The summer day campers at Emma’s House are now ”Eco-Superheroes,” thanks to a visit by Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) and their recycling mascot “Buddy the Blue Bag” on July 25. KIB staff members brought activity books which focused on caring for the environment, encouraging practices like energy and resource conservation, picking up litter, and recycling….

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register