La Cima Club Charity Classic Benefits Three Charities

The La Cima Club Charity Classic, Carnival: A Wild Night in Rio, benefiting Augie’s Quest: A Cure for ALS, ClubCorp’s Employee Partner Care Foundation and the Irving Schools Foundation was held Friday night, August 10. “This year, we wanted to really knock it out of the park,” Elizabeth Baker, member relations director for La Cima…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register