Local School Supply Lists Now Available For One-Click Shopping on TeacherLists

Parents from local schools have a new tool in their back-to-school bag of tricks this year as all of their school’s supply lists are now posted on TeacherLists.com.

With just one or two clicks, parents can find their child’s exact supply list and then click right over to pre-filled shopping carts on Target, Walmart, Office Depot, Amazon and more to purchase their list and have it shipped right to their home. Target, Walmart and Office Depot also offer in store pick-up. Super easy, super convenient.

The site already includes lists for:

Anderson Elementary, Arlington

Arturo Salazar Elementary, Dallas

Celestino Mauricio Soto Jr Elementary School, Dallas

Greiner Exploratory Arts Academy, Dallas

La Academia De Estrellas Charter School, Dallas

Lee Elementary School, Grand Prairie

Leonides Gonzalez Cigarroa Elementary School, Dallas

Longfellow Career Exploration Academy, Dallas

Nichols Junior High School, Arlington

Seguin Elementary, Grand Prairie

Stipes Elementary School, Irving

T.J. Rusk Middle School, Dallas

Travis Elementary School, Grand Prairie

West Dallas Community School, Dallas

“For decades, the supply list process has been a frustration for parents,”points out TeacherLists President, John Driscoll. “Where to find the lists? When are they available? Forgetting the list on the counter at home. Hunting the aisles for the specific items their teacher has requested. All of those issues are solved with TeacherLists.”

More than 50,000 schools now have lists posted on TeacherLists. Lists for more than 1 million classrooms are live on the site and include required and requested items as well as specific notes and clarifications from teachers and school staff.

Complete details and all the lists are available at www.teacherlists.com/parents

SOURCE: TeachersList