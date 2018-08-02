Rambler Community Calendar: August 5- August 10

Heritage House August 5, 3pm-5pm The Heritage House will be open with docent led tours at 3pm and 4pm. On display will be wedding gowns spanning several decades. The Heritage House is located at 303 South O’Connor and was built in 1912. It is a Recorded Texas Historical Landmark. Admission is free. The Heritage House…

