University of Dallas Students Complete Study Abroad Semester in Rome

IRVING, TX (08/13/2018)– Seven University of Dallas students from Irving completed the spring 2018 semester studying abroad on the university’s 12-acre Eugene Constantin Campus just outside Rome, Italy. Since 1970, University of Dallas students have been given the opportunity to spend a semester abroad studying in Rome, traveling and experiencing the art, architecture, literature, philosophy…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register