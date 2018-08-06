Velma White, 83, of Irving, died on July 31, 2018 at a local hospital. She was born in Tolosa, Texas on January 17, 1935 to Roy and Sybil (Cole) Elliott. She had been the church secretary at Calvary Baptist in Tolosa, OK.

She was active in the Irving Heritage Society, Irving Centennial Committee, Recycle Irving and had been a member of Baylor Ladies Auxiliary for 40 years. She was also part of the Neighborhood Association. Velma was a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church in Irving.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James (J.D.) White; three daughters: Elizabeth Dickens of Irving, Rebeca DeWitt of Bedford and Mary Surface and husband Kert of Tulsa, OK; sister, Nelda Curlin of Alvin, TX; ten grandchildren: Jamie, Emily, Tom, Kamie, Ronny, Jennifer, Amber, Matt, Haley, and Meg; ten great-grandchildren: Alexis, Aryanna, Christian, Makenzie, Jacob, Madison, Danielle, Isabel, Benjamin and Oliver.

The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 6 at Donnelly’s Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway, Irving, TX 75062. Funeral service will be on Tuesday, August 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Plymouth Park Baptist Church, 1714 N. Story Road in Irving. Burial will follow at D/FW National Cemetery in Dallas.