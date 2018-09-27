Author Panel Sparks Young Readers’ Interests

South Irving Library hosted a young-adult author panel featuring Tessa Gratton and Natalie Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 18. Enthusiastic gasps, suspenseful murmurs and loud laughter met the authors’ discussion about their writing processes, personal lives and latest books. Gratton also officially launched her book, “Strange Grace,” a fantasy book with stories filled with mystery, magic…

