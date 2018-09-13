City of Irving Hosts Annual Employee Health and Safety Fair

Workplace safety and wellness were the topics of focus at the annual City of Irving Employee Health and Safety Fair, presented at the Senter Park Recreation Center on Friday, Sept. 7. Hundreds of public utility workers, fire fighters, and other city employees visited Senter Park for the fair, which offered employees the chance to not…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."