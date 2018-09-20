Coppell Hosts Texas Open Pickleball Championship

About 350 people, ranging from age 11 to their mid 80s, gathered to compete in the Texas Open Pickleball Championship held at the Wagon Wheel Tennis Center in Coppell, Sept. 15-16. The tournament featured competitors from 22 states and several foreign nations including South Africa and Belgium. The game of pickleball is more than 50…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register