Coppell Looks Forward to New Football Season

Last year, Coppell High School had a very good year, 11-2 in District 9-6A Division 1 play. Unfortunately, the team lost a heart-breaking game in overtime 35-34 in the Regional Semi-Finals. “Expectations are high for the 2018 season,” Coppell Football Coach Michael Dewitt said. “Every year is a new year. This time of year is…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register