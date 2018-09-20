Digging Up the Family Tree can Lead to Frustrations

Posted By: Ashley Smith September 20, 2018

Longtime Grand Prairie Genealogical Society (GPGS) member and former president Richard Waller used his personal case study to demonstrate how to solve problems when working on genealogy. He taught people to use their DNA results to get further along in their family trees at the Grand Prairie Library on Thursday, Sept. 6. A lifelong resident…

