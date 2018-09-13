Grand Prairie Community Gathers for Dinner, Break Down Barriers

Posted By: Daisy Silos
September 13, 2018
Over 250 Grand Prairie residents braved stormy weather to attend the annual Mayor’s Community Table event presented at the Ruthe Jackson Center on Thursday, Sept. 6. For $10, residents could enjoy a meal alongside people they have never met in their community. “Our goal is to bring together our very diverse community and seat them…
… This content is for Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery, Premium Online Access – 1 Month and Premium Online Access members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.
Log In Register