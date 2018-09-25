Heavy Weekend Rains Flood Trinity View in Irving [VIDEO]

Heavy rains over the weekend caused major flooding in Irving and all over North Texas. This month is one of the wettest Septembers on record, with 11.45 inches of precipitation recorded at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. In Irving, the 24-hour rainfall caused the Trinity View Soccer Complex to flood over and the West Irving…
About the Author
Ariel Graham
Ariel Graham is a staff reporter and Online Manager for Rambler Newspapers. She graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Electronic Media & Communication in December of 2011. Prior to moving to Dallas, she worked for AM 790 KFYO in Lubbock, Texas, as a board operator and producer for “Lubbock’s First News” & “The Chad Hasty Show.” She also wrote a weekly technology blog “The Geek Girl Report,” as well as various news stories and podcasts for the station. Currently, in addition to her work with Rambler, she is also a freelance voiceover actress and is working on her blog and YouTube channel, “Super Geek Girl."