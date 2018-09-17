Hostage Situation in Irving Ends With One Dead

A hostage situation in Irving has ended with one person dead.

At about 9 AM Monday morning, Irving Police and SWAT were called to a residence on the 300 block of San Marcos Drive in Las Colinas after neighbors reported hearing gunshots in the area. According to Irving police spokesman James McLellan, the suspect was a male in his 60’s who was the estranged husband of the woman living at the residence. The suspect reportedly fired shots at the home, causing the five people inside to take cover. The man then entered the house and refused to surrender to the police.

At around 11 AM, one of the hostages came out of a backyard shed. Just after noon, police confirmed that the other four hostages has been safely removed from the premises unharmed.

At around 3 PM, SWAT officers fired tear gas into the home in an attempt to drive the suspect out of the residence. When that failed, officers entered the home to find the suspect deceased from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gun wound.

The suspect’s identity, as well as the identities of the hostages involved, has not been released to the public at this time. Investigators are also still determining what caused the initial gunfire, as well as whether or not the people inside were being held hostage at gunpoint, or just hiding from the suspect.

Rambler Newspapers will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.