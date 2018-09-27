Irving ISD Schools Celebrate Freedom Week

Red, white and blue and patriotic songs were in abundance at the Irving ISD Freedom Week Celebration held at Irving High School. The event included student performances and an artifact display of items such as the collar Abraham Lincoln wore the night he was assassinated, a rose from his coffin and a letter home written…

… This content is for Premium Online Access, Home Delivery, Premium Online Access & Home Delivery and Premium Online Access – 1 Month members only. If you are a current home delivery subscriber, you will receive complimentary premium online access for the length of your subscription. Please contact (972) 870-1992 or subscribe@ramblernewspapers.net for exclusive access.

Log In Register