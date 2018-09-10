After an eight-month battle with cancer, Kenneth Anthony Lively died on Sept. 5, 2018 at his home in Denton, Texas surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 27, 1942 in Gulf Port, Mississippi. His parents were Edgar Lively and Ruby Lively-Snodgrass.

He married Jewel Bilbo-Lively in October 1962 in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. He moved to Texas in 1969, where he honed his craft of custom-cabinet making. After 33 years running cabinet shops in Irving, Texas, Gainesville, Georgia and Denton, Texas, Kenneth retired.

In his retired life, Kennneth spent most of his time playing with his great grandchildren, Emerson and Eason, working in his backyard workshop or fishing out on Lake Ray Roberts. He could be found most Saturday evenings at St. Mark Catholic Church.

He is survived by his wife Jewel Lively, children Christa Lively, Scot Lively and Candace Lively, grandchildren Jessica Freeman, Derek Lively, Sydney Lopez and Selby Lopez, great-grandchildren Emerson Freeman and Eason Freeman, sisters Margie Ackroyd and Ruby Jo Bowden as well as a host of friends.

There will be a service at 10 a.m. Sept. 15. If desired, donations in his memory will be accepted for the building fund at St. Mark Catholic Church – Denton at 6500 Crawford Road, Argyle, TX, 76226.